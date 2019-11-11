Football

VIDEO - 'Messi will stay for 5 years' - Barca president Bartomeu

'Messi will stay for 5 years' - Barca president Bartomeu
13 views | 01:29
Eurosport

26 minutes agoUpdated 15 minutes ago

Josep Maria Bartomeu, president of FC Barcelona, talked to SNTV last Friday, when he discussed a range of topics, including the future of Lionel Messi and head coach Ernesto Valverde.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos