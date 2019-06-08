VIDEO - Mesut Ozil gets married with President Erdogan as his best man
See moreSee less
Football
Euro Papers: Yannick Carrasco set for Arsenal switch3,124 views • Just now
Mesut Ozil gets married with President Erdogan as his best man203 views • Just now
Opinion: What England must do to reach a major final 🤔857 views • 16 hours ago
Euro Papers - Are Barcelona coming for Marcus Rashford?6,426 views • 24 hours ago
England fans' chief slams violence in Portugal3,414 views • 06/06/2019 at 19:15
Harry Kane: Defeats will hurt over the summer275 views • 24 hours ago
Watch FIFA boss Infantino hit hilariously bad corner1,111 views • Yesterday at 09:50
Southgate - 'It's very painful but we learned so much from defeat'386 views • Yesterday at 09:12
Koeman - 'England have problems in central midfield'1,066 views • Yesterday at 09:11
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Djokovic furious with umpire - 'Well done man, you made yourself a name'
Euro Papers: Yannick Carrasco set for Arsenal switch
Highlights: Rafael Nadal outclasses Roger Federer
60 Second Pro - Vondrousova talks us through how to nail a drop shot
The moment Nadal knocked out Federer
Croft: The wind was ‘absolutely horrendous’ in Federer-Nadal