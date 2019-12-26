Football

VIDEO - Mesut Ozil’s attitude has been incredible - Mikel Arteta

Ozil’s attitude has been incredible - Arteta
233 views | 00:31
SNTV

1 hour agoUpdated 25 minutes ago

New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called Mesut Ozil 'a key player' after he selected the German to start in the Gunners' 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Boxing Day.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos