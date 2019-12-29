WATCH: Arteta blames lack of physicality for Chelsea loss

Football

VIDEO - Mikel Arteta blames lack of physicality for Chelsea loss

18 minutes agoUpdated 13 minutes ago

Mikel Arteta denied there was anything organisationally wrong with Arsenal but instead claimed that they struggled to match Chelsea's physicality in their 2-1 Premier League defeat at the Emirates.
