Zlatan: I am the best ever to play in MLS
27 minutes agoUpdated

Zlatan Ibrahimovic pronounced himself the best MLS player ever after scoring a hat trick in the LA Galaxy's 7-2 rout over Sporting Kansas City

MLS is now one of football’s most star-spangled destinations as the sport’s biggest names chase the American Dream. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sebastian Giovinco, Carlos Vela and David Villa are the latest stars to follow in the footsteps of Beckham and Henry.

Entertainment and showmanship is guaranteed – but who can add an MLS Cup to their glittering resume? Don’t miss a moment of MLS action from March to December – watch our videos and follow the action in full on Eurosport.
