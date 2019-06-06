Football

VIDEO - Nations League finals - Bernardo Silva: Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't need to prove anything

Bernardo Silva: Ronaldo doesn't need to prove anything
27 views | 00:30
SNTV

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't need to prove anything, says Bernardo Silva, after the Portugal striker responded to claims of a drop in form by scoring a hat-trick against Switzerland.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos