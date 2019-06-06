Football

VIDEO - Nations League finals - Xherdan Shaqiri: Cristiano Ronaldo didn't have his best game

Shaqiri: Ronaldo didn't have his best game
Despite scoring a hat-trick, Cristiano Ronaldo didn't have one of his best games when Portugal beat Switzerland in the Nations League semi-final - according to Xherdan Shaqiri.
