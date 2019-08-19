Euro Papers: Neymar to Barca is ON as Coutinho loan sparks string of huge transfers

VIDEO - Neymar to Barca is ON as Coutinho loan sparks string of huge transfers – Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
4 minutes agoUpdated Just now
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Neymar to Barca is ON as Coutinho loan sparks string of huge transfers2,593 views • Just now
Sanchez to take pay cut to push through Inter move - Euro Papers5,783 views • Yesterday at 12:58
United's mega bid for Koulibaly revealed - Euro Papers6,482 views • 17/08/2019 at 14:52
Bayern attempt OUTRAGEOUS low-ball offer for Timo Werner - Euro Papers5,587 views • 16/08/2019 at 12:15
Euro Papers: 'Super club' approach for Sancho confirmed by Dortmund5,806 views • 15/08/2019 at 12:39
Euro Papers: New €60m Real Madrid signing set to be loaned out11,050 views • 14/08/2019 at 14:36
Barcelona unleash special agents to sign Neymar - Euro Papers6,185 views • 14/08/2019 at 14:39
Euro Papers - Why Icardi's image rights and wife hold key to transfer frenzy6,223 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Euro Papers: Neymar digs in after PSG back out of Barca deal7,015 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
‘Breathless stuff!’ - Lutsenko snatches overall glory as Hoelgaard takes first win
Sanchez to take pay cut to push through Inter move - Euro Papers
Bastianelli pips Vos in dramatic finish to take victory in Sweden
De Plus takes BinckBank GC as Naesen wins final stage
France edge Great Britain in dramatic triathlon
Bastianelli delighted after beating Vos to victory