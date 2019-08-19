Football

VIDEO - Neymar to Barca is ON as Coutinho loan sparks string of huge transfers – Euro Papers

Neymar to Barca is ON as Coutinho loan sparks string of huge transfers
Euro Papers

4 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Neymar's wish to leave PSG for Barcelona may finally be about to come true, after Philippe Coutinho's loan to Bayern Munich freed up space at the Nou Camp. However, Spanish papers report that the move hinges on Paulo Dybala moving to Paris to replace the Brazilian.
