Football

VIDEO - 'Of course it bothers me' - Guardiola on Klopp accusations

'Of course it bothers me' - Guardiola on Klopp accusations
56 views | 00:56
SNTV

Just now

Pep Guardiola has hit back at accusations from Jurgen Klopp that Manchester City spend their way to success.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos