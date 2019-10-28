Football

VIDEO - Pochettino: It’s a penalty, but a soft one

Pochettino: It’s a penalty, but a soft one
115 views | 00:53
Eurosport

11 hours agoUpdated

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed a late Liverpool penalty that earned the Reds a 2-1 win at Anfield on Sunday was 'very soft'.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos