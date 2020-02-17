VIDEO - Porto forward Moussa Marega leaves the pitch after receiving racist abuse
See moreSee less
Football
Porto forward Moussa Marega leaves the pitch after receiving racist abuse250 views • 29 minutes ago
Juventus offer star duo to Manchester United in attempt to re-sign Pogba – Euro Papers7,918 views • 20 hours ago
Chelsea v Serie A giants for Verona star - Euro Papers2,050 views • 15/02/2020 at 15:59
Real plot swoop for Barca summer target - Euro Papers3,411 views • 14/02/2020 at 16:48
Neymar praises 'special player' Sancho ahead of Champions League showdown486 views • 14/02/2020 at 19:03
Solskjaer: Ighalo will be 'involved' against Chelsea156 views • 14/02/2020 at 19:05
Klopp: 'No decision made' on Salah going to Tokyo Olympics236 views • 14/02/2020 at 16:54
Lampard 'delighted' to bring Ziyech to Chelsea254 views • 14/02/2020 at 16:48
Arteta: Arsenal 'have plan' to combat coronavirus543 views • 14/02/2020 at 16:56
More videos
'Amazing' - Watch Murphy close out Welsh Open drubbing
'I'd love to say sorry but I'm not!' - Murphy reacts to quickfire title
Murphy on pre-final prep: 'Star Trek until 3am!'
'Sorry I've not given you your money's worth' - Defeated Wilson
Hailstones (!) nearly stop play in Welsh Open final
Juventus offer star duo to Manchester United in attempt to re-sign Pogba – Euro Papers