VIDEO - 'Alisson to miss Bournemouth and Atletico' - Klopp

'Alisson to miss Bournemouth and Atletico' - Klopp
8 minutes ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that first choice goalkeeper Alisson will miss his side's matches against Bournemouth and Atletico Madrid.
