Wenger: Poch has done very well but people demand more

VIDEO - Arsene Wenger: Mauricio Pochettino doing well but people demand more

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino has "done very well", but is now stuck having to "show you can give people more".
