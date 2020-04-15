VIDEO - ‘Aubameyang is worth more to Arsenal than any other club’
See moreSee less
Game of Opinions
Just now
Game of Opinions
Are Arsenal fans to blame for Xhaka and Mustafi failings?1 view • Just now
‘Aubameyang is worth more to Arsenal than any other club’11 views • Just now
Why football needs sin bins to stamp out cheating243 views • 10/04/2020 at 11:08
'Change rules so penalties are easier for goalkeepers'262 views • 10/04/2020 at 10:35
The (ridiculous) football rules YOU want to happen110 views • 10/04/2020 at 10:29
Expert view: Why Erling Haaland won’t leave Dortmund this summer518 views • 09/04/2020 at 15:51
The Debate: Who is the PL’s most underrated player?1,913 views • 09/04/2020 at 15:50
Tottenham’s decision to cut staff pay ‘completely unacceptable’778 views • 01/04/2020 at 14:20
Could isolation camps help finish Premier League season?334 views • 01/04/2020 at 13:50
More videos
Are Arsenal fans to blame for Xhaka and Mustafi failings?
Liverpool to use Real Madrid’s own money to beat them to Mbappe signing – Euro Papers
'Real to sign Haaland in 2020, Mbappe in 2021' - Euro Papers
Social Garage: Tommy Bridewell plays Mastermind, tries to draw rival
'Wow!' - Judd Trump's best shots of the season
Carles Puyol turns 42 today