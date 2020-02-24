Football
Diego Simeone ready to tempt Chelsea star to Atletico – Euro Papers30 views • Just now
Brendan Rodgers criticises VAR after Norwich defeatview • Just now
Arsenal after Atleti star... but are they being played? - Euro Papers2,677 views • 21 hours ago
Real serious about Barca summer target... and they have a plan! - Euro Papers3,503 views • 27/02/2020 at 13:31
'United chief scout busted watching Swedish star' - Euro Papers4,772 views • 26/02/2020 at 13:19
'It was a harsh lesson, a tough night' - Lampard188 views • 26/02/2020 at 10:23
'It's not City's last chance to win Champions League' - Guardiola296 views • 26/02/2020 at 10:28
Liverpool circle as Werner’s small release clause leaked – Euro Papers3,986 views • 25/02/2020 at 13:48
'Liverpool v Real Madrid and Barcelona for Lille striker' - Euro Papers5,698 views • 24/02/2020 at 14:08
More videos
Diego Simeone ready to tempt Chelsea star to Atletico – Euro Papers
Jonathan Rea's race-ending crash in Race 1
Toprak delighted to take Championship lead
Toprak Razgatlioglu wins Race 1 in dramatic fashion
Highlights: Pogacar wins Stage 5 of UAE Tour before race cancelled
USA beat GB in women's Team Pursuit final