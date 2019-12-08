VIDEO - Brendan Rodgers: No one expects us to be anywhere near the top
See moreSee less
Football
Pogba 2020? How the midfielder's contract holds key to Real move - Euro Papers4,606 views • 6 hours ago
Rodgers: No one expects us to be anywhere near the top153 views • 17 minutes ago
‘We keep talking about it every week’ – Solskjaer calls for action over alleged racial abuse1,944 views • 21 hours ago
'Sonaldo!' - Mourinho compares Tottenham wonder-goal to Barcelona strike3,391 views • Yesterday at 19:17
‘Princess is calling!’ – Klopp's press conference interrupted by phone2,891 views • Yesterday at 19:22
Haaland available for just €20m… but that's BAD news for Man Utd – Euro Papers5,618 views • 06/12/2019 at 14:17
Solskjaer condems 'Black Friday' headline969 views • 06/12/2019 at 15:42
Klopp not interested in Liverpool being 'top of the Christmas tree'750 views • 06/12/2019 at 14:23
'You have to be angry after a defeat' says Mourinho after Man Utd loss1,141 views • 06/12/2019 at 16:29
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Highlights: Ding and Maguire dominate to set up final
'Never, ever in doubt!' - Norway dominate women's relay
*gasps* - Maguire won't want to see this again...
O'Sullivan: Personal reasons not behind Masters absence
Pogba 2020? How the midfielder's contract holds key to Real move - Euro Papers
‘Devastating’ – Maguire reaches final in York