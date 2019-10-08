Eriksen uncertainty affecting Spurs chemistry, says Wenger

Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Christian Eriksen uncertainty affecting Spurs chemistry, says Arsene Wenger

Eurosport

26 minutes ago

Arsene Wenger feels Tottenham and Christian Eriksen, whose contract expires next year, do not share the "same chemistry" anymore.
