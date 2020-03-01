Football > Premier League

'De Gea is best keeper in world' - Solskjaer defends De Gea
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended David de Gea after the keeper made a bad error in the opening minutes of Manchester Utd's 1-1 draw with Everton.
