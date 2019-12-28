Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Football news - Ancelotti: Calvert-Lewin 'can be one of the top strikers in Europe'

Ancelotti: Calvert-Lewin 'can be one of the top strikers in Europe'
107 views | 00:29
SNTV

1 minute agoUpdated Just now

Reaction from Everton head coach Carlo Ancelotti as his new side won 2-1 at Newcastle United on Saturday - the second successive victory for the Italian since he joined the club earlier this month.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos