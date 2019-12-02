VIDEO - Football news - Brendan Rodgers: There will be 10 names for Arsenal job, but I'm happy at Leicester
See moreSee less
Football
Rodgers: There will be 10 names for Arsenal job, but I'm happy at Leicester69 views • 10 minutes ago
Solskjaer: The league table is not my biggest concern77 views • 6 minutes ago
Euro Papers - United on red alert as Vidal pushes for Barca exit953 views • 20 hours ago
Ljungberg: Hopefully we'll get better, with 'small building blocks'15 views • Just now
'Juve to pounce for free Chelsea duo' - Euro Papers5,856 views • 30/11/2019 at 14:30
Mourinho: Offer me any job in the world and I wouldn't leave Tottenham2,682 views • 29/11/2019 at 19:16
Jose on Emery sacking: ‘I'm sad, but that’s life – no dramas, mi amigo’872 views • 29/11/2019 at 19:05
Rodgers to Arsenal? ‘Whenever you’re doing well people want to take you away’999 views • 29/11/2019 at 19:12
'New Arsenal boss to get £36m Real star as present' - Euro Papers10,753 views • 29/11/2019 at 17:27
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'Remarkable!' - Shiffrin storms second run to win again in Killington
Solskjaer: The league table is not my biggest concern
Euro Papers - United on red alert as Vidal pushes for Barca exit
Ljungberg: Hopefully we'll get better, with 'small building blocks'
UK Championship highlights: Trump marches on, White shocks Williams
Lewis Hamilton: I had to come up with another ace this year