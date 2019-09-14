'Congratulations Liverpool you are the champion' - Pep's ironic response to title question

VIDEO - Football news - 'Congratulations Liverpool you are the champion' - Pep's ironic response to title qu
See moreSee less
Football
'Congratulations Liverpool you are the champion' - Pep's ironic response to title question1,106 views • Just now
Euro Papers: ‘Forget Neymar, sign Mbappe’ – Barcelona’s new strategy5,073 views • 9 hours ago
'Sensational, sensational' - Klopp revels in Liverpool goals206 views • 1 hour ago
Pochettino: The Tottenham team was unsettled230 views • 1 hour ago
Solskjaer on United's title chances - 'we are in there'764 views • 1 hour ago
Lampard: Tammy Abraham has 'great chance' of making England squad395 views • 1 hour ago
Laporte out for 6 months - Guardiola822 views • Yesterday at 20:24
Eriksen set for Juventus NOT Real Madrid move - Euro Papers5,144 views • Yesterday at 13:01
Luka Modric injured, likely to miss PSG-Madrid clash179 views • Yesterday at 11:37
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Stage 20 highlights: Brilliant move delivers podium for Pogacar, Roglic seals GC win
Watch the finish: Wonderkid Pogacar storms to third stage win of La Vuelta
The Breakaway: Roglic's 'defining moment is brilliant for cycling'
Euro Papers: ‘Forget Neymar, sign Mbappe’ – Barcelona’s new strategy
Emotional James Knox pays tribute to team-mates - 'without them I might not have finished'
Pogacar: I barely realise how big this is