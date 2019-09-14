Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Football news - 'Congratulations Liverpool you are the champion' - Pep's ironic response to title qu

'Congratulations Liverpool you are the champion' - Pep's ironic response to title question
1,106 views | 01:05
SNTV

7 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Pep Guardiola was in no mood to consider questions about Manchester City, Liverpool and the title race following a shock 3-2 defeat to Norwich City.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos