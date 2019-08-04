Football > Premier League

'Everything is possible': Matic refuses to rule out Pogba leaving
17 minutes agoUpdated

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has refused to rule out the possible transfer of teammate Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford all summer.
