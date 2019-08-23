Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Football news - Frank Lampard: Fernando Torres had 'tough times', but a fantastic career

Lampard: Torres had 'tough times', but a fantastic career
Frank Lampard praised former Chelsea team-mate Fernando Torres on the day he played his last match in professional football.
0Read and react
