Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Football news – Frank Lampard promises Antonio Rudiger support after alleged racist incident

Lampard promises Rudiger support after alleged racist incident
19 views | 00:29
SNTV

Just nowUpdated

Tottenham have said they will ban any fans found guilty of racism after Antonio Rudiger was allegedly targeted by racist abuse during Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Spurs on Sunday.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos