Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Football news - Freddie Ljungberg: Hopefully we'll get better, with 'small building blocks'

Ljungberg: Hopefully we'll get better, with 'small building blocks'
19 views | 00:31
Eurosport

2 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Reaction from Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg after the Gunners twice came from behind to draw 2-2 away to Norwich City in the Premier League.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos