Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Football news - 'It looked nasty' - Mikel Arteta on Aubameyang's red-card challenge

'It looked nasty' - Arteta on Aubameyang's red-card challenge
315 views | 00:56
SNTV

12 minutes agoUpdated 7 minutes ago

Mikel Arteta spoke to the press after seeing 10-man Arsenal draw 1-1 at Crystal Palace.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos