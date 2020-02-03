Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Football news - Jose Mourinho: 'I thought I would love VAR… I was wrong'

Mourinho: 'I thought I would love VAR… I was wrong'
145 views | 00:50
SNTV

22 minutes ago

Jose Mourinho criticised VAR despite seeing his Tottenham side beat 10-man Manchester City in an action-packed Premier League clash.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
More videos