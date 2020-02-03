VIDEO - Football news - Jose Mourinho: 'I thought I would love VAR… I was wrong'
See moreSee less
Football
Mourinho: 'I thought I would love VAR… I was wrong'145 views • 22 minutes ago
Pep speechless when asked about the title129 views • 18 minutes ago
Real launch €180m deadline day bid for Liverpool star, so Bale can go to Spurs - Euro Papers10,379 views • 31/01/2020 at 15:23
Mourinho interviews himself in hilarious press conference2,176 views • 31/01/2020 at 17:38
Next Cristiano Ronaldo chooses Barcelona to play alongside Messi – Euro Papers9,666 views • 30/01/2020 at 14:22
Barcelona desperation sees them turn to Giroud – Euro Papers3,127 views • 29/01/2020 at 13:01
Solskjaer: 'Sanchez will come back and prove you all wrong'1,882 views • 28/01/2020 at 16:36
Aubameyang set for Arsenal departure - Euro Papers4,432 views • 28/01/2020 at 16:36
Liverpool make shock move for Napoli man - Euro Papers7,415 views • 28/01/2020 at 12:58
More videos
‘Competitions will die’ – The Commissioner of Tennis fears for the game
Becker to Commissioner McEnroe: ATP Cup is clearly the strongest offering
‘No one beats Djokovic in a rally like that’ – Thiem wins outrageous point against Djokovic
‘Crowd love a hot-dog!’ – Thiem wins point despite Djokovic brilliance
Fanatical For: Experience Novak Djokovic's victory alongside his die-hard fans
Exclusive footage as 'speechless and proud' Kenin arrives at Eurosport studio