Klopp doesn't believe United over De Gea and Pogba injuries
Eurosport

Just now

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he will not be caught off guard if David De Gea and Paul Pogba start for Manchester United on Sunday against his side despite his opposite number Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ruling both players out through respective hamstring and foot injuries.
