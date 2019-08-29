Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Football news - Lampard: Tammy Abraham has 'great chance' of making England squad

Lampard: Tammy Abraham has 'great chance' of making England squad
Tammy Abraham scored a hat trick as Frank Lampard's young Chelsea side beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-2 at Molineux in the Premier League on Saturday.
