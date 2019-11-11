VIDEO - Football news - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: Who wants to be first in early November??
See moreSee less
Football
Guardiola: Ask Mike Riley and the big bosses about VAR51 views • Just now
Klopp: Who wants to be first in early November??59 views • Just now
Messi retirement plans in place, says Barca president1,450 views • 09/11/2019 at 17:41
Cristiano Ronaldo injury 'not serious' - Sarri567 views • 09/11/2019 at 17:54
'Wenger accuses Bayern of lying!' - Euro Papers5,748 views • 09/11/2019 at 13:34
Pogba’s Insta comment sparks Juventus joy - Euro Papers10,813 views • 08/11/2019 at 12:53
'The police didn’t do anything last time' – Pep hopes bus attack won’t happen again581 views • 08/11/2019 at 17:13
‘Even the hotdog sellers have to be in top shape’, says Klopp ahead of Man City showdown1,408 views • 08/11/2019 at 17:14
Wenger: 'I would never refuse to talk to Bayern'1,015 views • 08/11/2019 at 10:14
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos