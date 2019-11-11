Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Football news - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: Who wants to be first in early November??

Klopp: Who wants to be first in early November??
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down his side's nine-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after their 3-1 win at Anfield on Sunday.
