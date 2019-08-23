Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Football news - Mauricio Pochettino doesn't know if Christian Eriksen has played last game

Pochettino: I don't know if Eriksen has played last game, situation is 'so difficult'
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted the uncertainty over Christian Eriksen was affecting his team after a 1-0 loss at home to Newcastle - and said he did not know if the Dane would be staying.
