VIDEO - Football news - Mauricio Pochettino: The Tottenham team was unsettled
See moreSee less
Football
Euro Papers: ‘Forget Neymar, sign Mbappe’ – Barcelona’s new strategy4,942 views • 8 hours ago
'Sensational, sensational' - Klopp revels in Liverpool goals115 views • 21 minutes ago
Pochettino: The Tottenham team was unsettled132 views • 20 minutes ago
Solskjaer on United's title chances - 'we are in there'526 views • 21 minutes ago
Lampard: Tammy Abraham has 'great chance' of making England squad197 views • 22 minutes ago
Laporte out for 6 months - Guardiola817 views • Yesterday at 20:24
Eriksen set for Juventus NOT Real Madrid move - Euro Papers5,136 views • Yesterday at 13:01
Luka Modric injured, likely to miss PSG-Madrid clash177 views • Yesterday at 11:37
Euro Papers: Messi gives Barca ultimatum after Neymar debacle10,741 views • 12/09/2019 at 14:05
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Stage 20 highlights: Brilliant move delivers podium for Pogacar, Roglic seals GC win
Watch the finish: Wonderkid Pogacar storms to third stage win of La Vuelta
The Breakaway: Roglic's 'defining moment is brilliant for cycling'
Euro Papers: ‘Forget Neymar, sign Mbappe’ – Barcelona’s new strategy
Emotional James Knox pays tribute to team-mates - 'without them I might not have finished'
Pogacar: I barely realise how big this is