Emery hints Ozil could feature against Wolves

VIDEO - Football news - Mesut Ozil could play against Wolves, hints Unai Emery
See moreSee less
Football
Arsenal and Spurs battle for ‘next Jordi Alba’ – Euro Papers4,567 views • 5 hours ago
Referee books Kaka… so she can do something very peculiar2,790 views • 4 hours ago
Klopp: ‘Find an appropriate date or we will forfeit quarter-final’988 views • 4 hours ago
Lampard praises Rashford’s ‘stunning strike’332 views • 4 hours ago
Euro Papers - Juventus target top Premier League trio, Eriksen, Son and Salah6,373 views • Yesterday at 14:12
Emery hints Ozil could feature against Wolves156 views • 11 minutes ago
Bale to China is back ON! - Euro Papers3,798 views • 29/10/2019 at 12:14
‘Sign him’ - Van der Vaart texts Spurs chairman about Ajax sensation8,750 views • 28/10/2019 at 14:39
Emery: Xhaka’s reaction was wrong822 views • 28/10/2019 at 10:53
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Arsenal and Spurs battle for ‘next Jordi Alba’ – Euro Papers
‘Magical snooker’ – Bingham roars back to crush Selby
Referee books Kaka… so she can do something very peculiar
Klopp: ‘Find an appropriate date or we will forfeit quarter-final’
'You won’t see that very often!' – Bingham gets very lucky
Nadal beats Mannarino in straight sets