Mesut Ozil could play against Wolves, hints Unai Emery

Emery hints Ozil could feature against Wolves
32 minutes agoUpdated 11 minutes ago

Unai Emery says Mesut Ozil can expect to play more after his impressive role in the 5-5 thriller with Liverpool.
