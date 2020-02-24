VIDEO - Football news - Mikel Arteta: 'We can convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay'
See moreSee less
Football
Arteta: 'We can convince Aubameyang to stay'512 views • Just now
New club enters the race to sign Paul Pogba - Euro Papers4,584 views • 19 hours ago
Solskjaer: Fernandes is a cross between Scholes and Veron593 views • 12 hours ago
'Panic mode' Man Utd chasing Wolves forward - Euro Papers5,084 views • 22/02/2020 at 13:32
'Not good enough' - Lampard rips into VAR318 views • 22/02/2020 at 23:24
Ramsey the key to Pogba's Juve return - Euro Papers3,893 views • 21/02/2020 at 20:07
Juventus eye Pogba alternative - Euro Papers2,793 views • 20/02/2020 at 14:17
Arsenal’s ‘top target’ available for €40m this summer - Euro Papers4,861 views • 19/02/2020 at 14:57
'Great question, mate' - Mourinho refuses to answer journalist921 views • 20/02/2020 at 12:48
More videos
'The Hitman hits big!' - Holt downs Zhou in Shoot Out final
New club enters the race to sign Paul Pogba - Euro Papers
'Phenomenal!' - Sensational Roeiseland wins astonishing fifth gold
Highlights: Ackermann leads home stellar sprinting cast in Dubai
Pascal Ackermann wins chaotic sprint to take opening stage
"A great feeling!" - Chris Froome excited to be back in the peloton