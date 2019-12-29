Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Football news - Nuno fumes at VAR: 'The referee is miles away, he doesn't feel the game'

Nuno fumes at VAR: 'The referee is miles away, he doesn't feel the game'
335 views | 00:54
SNTV

29 minutes agoUpdated 16 minutes ago

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo was unhappy with VAR after seeing his side lose to Liverpool.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos