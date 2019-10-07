Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Football news - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apologises to Manchester United fans after disastrous defeat

Solskjaer apologises to United fans after disastrous defeat
11 minutes ago

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in apologetic mood after Manchester United lost 1-0 away to Newcastle to continue their horrendous run of form.
