Solskjaer: Maguire signing will be announced 'very soon'

VIDEO - Football news - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Harry Maguire to signing will be announced 'very soon'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that the expected world record-breaking transfer of Harry Maguire from Leicester City is set to be announced 'very soon'.