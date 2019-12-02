Football > Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: The league table is not my biggest concern

Solskjaer: The league table is not my biggest concern
SNTV

6 minutes ago

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he was not concerned by the league table after another failure to win in the Premier League.
