Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Football news - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: We'll give Liverpool a good game

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: We'll give Liverpool a good game
view | 00:54
Eurosport

Just now

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his players are in a positive mood as they head into their game at home to Liverpool that offers a "chance to get in the history books".
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos