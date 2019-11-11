Guardiola: Ask Mike Riley and the big bosses about VAR

Football > Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called on Mike Riley to speak up after his side were not given a penalty in the build-up to Liverpool's first goal in a 3-1 win for Jurgen Klopp's men on Sunday.
