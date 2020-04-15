Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Football news - ‘Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is worth more to Arsenal than any other club’

‘Aubameyang is worth more to Arsenal than any other club’
135 views | 01:48
Game of Opinions

1 hour agoUpdated 38 minutes ago

Opinion was split on whether Arsenal can afford to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave. Subscribe to the Game of the Opinions podcast now!
See moreSee less

Game of Opinions


View moreMore videos of Game of Opinions
More videos