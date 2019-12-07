Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Football news - Son goal was like Ronaldo at Barcelona, Jose Mourinho says

'Sonaldo!' - Mourinho compares Tottenham wonder-goal to Barcelona strike
475 views | 01:07
SNTV

5 minutes ago

Jose Mourinho compared Son Heung-min's wondergoal to an effort scored by iconic Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario for Barcelona in 1996.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos