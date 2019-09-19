Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Football news - Trent Alexander-Arnold confident Liverpool can win the league

'We will fight until the end for title' - Alexander-Arnold confident of winning the league
110 views | 00:44
SNTV

1 hour agoUpdated 36 minutes ago

Trent Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool have what it takes to lift the Premier League title at the end of the season.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos