Emery slams VAR after Arsenal denied penalty in Sheff Utd defeat

VIDEO - Football news - Unai Emery slams VAR after Arsenal lose 1-0 at Sheffield United
See moreSee less
Football
Arsenal 'all in' to steal £50m Milan target - Euro Papers5,347 views • 3 hours ago
Guardiola could quit City for shock politics role – Euro Papers12,977 views • Yesterday at 14:13
Salah hands Liverpool boost after returning to training5 views • Just now
Emery slams VAR after Arsenal denied penalty in Sheff Utd defeat19 views • Just now
The Serie A club making moves for Ibrahimovic - Euro Papers6,950 views • 20/10/2019 at 12:47
Is this the greatest and worst own goal of all-time? Probably3,824 views • Yesterday at 11:16
Watch: Solskjaer says he wants United to play more like Liverpool1,215 views • Yesterday at 00:54
Watch: Disappointed Klopp was sure VAR would overrule decision168 views • Yesterday at 00:52
Worldy alert! Bend it like…goalkeeper Stefan Hagerup3,944 views • 23 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Arsenal 'all in' to steal £50m Milan target - Euro Papers
Murray's remarkable comeback continues
Guardiola could quit City for shock politics role – Euro Papers
Salah hands Liverpool boost after returning to training
Highlights - Murray beats Wawrinka to win European Open, breaks down in tears
The Serie A club making moves for Ibrahimovic - Euro Papers