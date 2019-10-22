Football > Premier League

VIDEO - Football news - Unai Emery slams VAR after Arsenal lose 1-0 at Sheffield United

Emery slams VAR after Arsenal denied penalty in Sheff Utd defeat
Arsenal head coach Unai Emery slammed VAR after the Gunners were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield United in the Premier League on Monday.
