Football video - Brendan Rodgers: ‘We have to take our opportunities’
Football
Nightmare before Christmas for Man Utd as Haaland picks Italian giants - Euro Papers6,913 views • 1 hour ago
‘It’s Christmas!’ – Klopp wishes luck to new Everton boss Ancelotti113 views • 11 minutes ago
Klopp hails ‘top-class’ Leicester ahead of Boxing day clash33 views • 4 minutes ago
Rodgers: 'We have to take our opportunities'6 views • Just now
Euro Papers: Arsenal line up cut-price Aubameyang replacement7,447 views • Yesterday at 14:04
Lampard: 'Tottenham win was Chelsea’s best game of the season'4 views • Just now
I fear more cases of racism - Jose Mourinho428 views • 21 hours ago
Mourinho: 'I hate racism'1,290 views • 22/12/2019 at 20:35
'Jose Mourinho has my respect forever' - Frank Lampard585 views • Yesterday at 10:25
