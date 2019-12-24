Football > Premier League

Football video - Brendan Rodgers: ‘We have to take our opportunities’

Rodgers: 'We have to take our opportunities'
6 views | 01:15
SNTV

Just nowUpdated

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is taking on his former employer Liverpool on Boxing Day as it's second against first in the Premie League.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos