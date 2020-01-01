Football > Premier League

Football video - 'Brighton draw showed good and bad of Chelsea' - Frank Lampard

'Brighton draw showed good and bad of Chelsea' - Lampard
36 views | 00:35
Eurosport

18 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Frank Lampard reflects on Chelsea's draw at Brighton and is frustrated by his side's lack of consistency in the Premier League.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos