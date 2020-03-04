Football > Premier League

Football video - 'Coronavirus? Ask the experts, not me!' - Jurgen Klopp

'Coronavirus? Ask the experts, not me!' - Klopp
3 views | 00:41
Eurosport

Just now

Jurgen KIopp does not want to be asked about the coronavirus, as he explains in his latest Liverpool press conference.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos