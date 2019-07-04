Football > Premier League

Frank Lampard not dwelling on Eden Hazard departure
Eurosport

Just nowUpdated

New Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says he isn't dwelling on Eden Hazard's departure but instead is focusing on developing the youth talent at the club.
