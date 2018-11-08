Football video - Frank Lampard says he'll never do a Jose and join Tottenham
See moreSee less
Football
Lampard says he'll never do a Jose and join Tottenham3 views • Just now
Klopp welcomes back ‘desperate’ Mourinho750 views • 1 hour ago
Spanish giants chase new Arsenal captain Aubameyang - Euro Papers3,756 views • 1 hour ago
Mourinho sleeps at Tottenham’s training ground791 views • 1 hour ago
‘I am humble,’ says Mourinho at first Tottenham news conference1,381 views • 22 hours ago
Jose's quick response when asked about broken Chelsea promise3,070 views • 22 hours ago
Neymar's Davis Cup trip annoys Tuchel - 'I'm not his father'540 views • 23 hours ago
Euro Papers: Jose offers Bale a Spurs 'escape route' as flag fury grows7,695 views • Yesterday at 13:55
Mourinho's most Jose wind-ups: The Special One's infamous antics1,215 views • 20/11/2019 at 17:02
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'It's all getting a little ugly' - Djokovic warned for smashing ball out of stadium after bad call
'Why did you do that?' - Djokovic and Troicki furious over line call
Watch dramatic moment Russia seal place in Davis Cup semi-finals
Highlights: Djokovic beats Khachanov to give keep Serbia in Davis Cup
Klopp welcomes back ‘desperate’ Mourinho
Spanish giants chase new Arsenal captain Aubameyang - Euro Papers