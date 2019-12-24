Football > Premier League

Football video - Frank Lampard: 'Tottenham win was Chelsea’s best game of the season'

Lampard: 'Tottenham win was Chelsea’s best game of the season'
4 views | 00:46
SNTV

Just nowUpdated

Frank Lampard on Tuesday said he believed Chelsea's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday was the Blues' best performance of the season so far.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos